New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): BJP MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, was on Monday elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

As per tradition, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and LoP in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, accompanied him to the Chair.

The first session of the eighth legislative assembly commenced today. BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely took the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas, which was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Vijender Gupta was later elected as Speaker.

Rekha Gupta, who has been elected from Shalimar Bagh, later took oath as a member of the 8th Legislative Assembly.

"I pledge of dedication towards Delhi! Today I took oath as MLA in Delhi Assembly. Shalimar Bagh is my karmabhoomi, but every citizen of Delhi is my family. I am committed to work with full dedication for the development of the entire state and public service. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I will continue to strive to build a developed Delhi," she said on X.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the newly formed government would meet their expectations and fulfil all the promises made during the election campaign.

"I want to say to the people of Delhi that our government will meet your expectations. We will fulfil all the poll promises we made. I also want the cooperation of the Opposition party. We want good laws to be formed to take Delhi to newer heights. I don't claim that we will make Delhi like Paris or London, but we will ensure we develop Delhi. This is our government's resolution," Verma said. (ANI)

