Mathura, Jun 12 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday held a meeting of its western Uttar Pradesh office bearers to devise ways to improve its electoral prospects in the state's assembly elections next year.

The meeting was held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan near here and was chaired by state BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal.

In the meeting, it was decided to fill all vacant organisational posts of the party to help it gear up for the 2022 assembly elections.

During the meeting, Bansal sought to impress upon party workers to create a conducive environment up to booth level.

Sources said during the meeting, the party leaders decided to take active steps to assuage the alleged resentments among people over some perceived lapses of the government in tackling the pandemic.

They also said the BJP leaders also asked workers to encourage and facilitate the activists and workers of other parties if they express interest in joining their rank.

After the party meeting, Bansal also had an interaction with UP's former power minister and prominent BSP leader Ramvir Upadhyay and his wife Seema Upadhyay, a former MP, who recently joined the BJP.

Seema Upadhyaya is also a contender for the post of Hathras Zila Panchayat chairperson. The couple met Bansal for over 20 minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)