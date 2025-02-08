Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly polls was due to the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of party workers.

The BJP has secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 38 out of the total 70 seats till 4.30 pm. The saffron party is also leading in 10 seats, while the ruling AAP has won a total of 17 seats and is leading in five more, according to the EC.

“Modi's Delhi. This immense blessing of the people was received due to the successful leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the hard work of our workers,” Sarma posted on X.

“Now, with the guidance and direction of respected Modi ji, the double engine government will make the country's capital one of the best cities in the world,” he added.

The BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after 28 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ruled it for two terms since 2015 and the Congress before that since 1998.

