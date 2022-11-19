New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Veer Savarkar and accused him of involving "anti-national" pastors in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While addressing the press conference, the BJYM President alleged said that Rahul Gandhi always speaks something illicit about Veer Savarkar, and he made it absolutely clear what he intended.

"On the very first day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi met with anti-national pastors George Ponniah in Tamil Nadu, and many more. So, it appears that it is more like a 'Bharat Todo Andolan' by uniting all the anti-nationals on a single platform. Former PM late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also targeted Veer Savarkar several times* And this targetting is still continuing by the current leaders of Congress," Surya said.

While talking about the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election, Surya affirmed confidence in BJP creating history and coming back to power with more than 140 seats.

"Looking at the young voters' enthusiasm 'josh', I am 100 per cent sure that BJP is going to record a historic and surprisingly massive victory* We are going to break all previous records in Gujarat and will come up with more than 140 seats," he said.

He further said that most of the youngsters and local leaders don't even want to see Congress leader Rahul Gandhi organize Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a press conference in Maharashtra on the sidelines of his ongoing 'Bhaat Jodo Yatra', Rahul, reading from a letter purportedly written by Savarkar to the British, claimed the saffron ideologue betrayed leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhhai Patel by signing on a letter of apology to the British before independence.

"Veer Savarkar wrote to the British saying, 'Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant', and signed on it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing this letter out of fear," he said.

The remark had drawn outrage from the BJP, with the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra claiming that the statement was consistent with the Congress' habitual insult of national icons such as Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.

Labelling Rahul's statement as 'deplorable', the BJP leader demanded that he tender an unconditional apology.

Rahul's remarks on Thursday drew a huge backlash, with a complaint being registered against Rahul at Thane Nagar police station.

The complaint stated that the sentiments of the local citizens had been hurt by Gandhi's remarks. A case of Non-Cognizable Offense was registered against the Congress MP under IPC sections 500 and 501. (ANI)

