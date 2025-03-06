Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, arrested an active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih, in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi district. The operation was carried out at around 3:20 am on Thursday.

According to information shared by UP Police on X, "An active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih S/o Kulwinder resident of Village- Kurlian Post- Makowal, Thana Ramdas Amritsar Punjab nabbed in a joint operation of @uppstf and @PunjabPoliceInd at around 3:20 hrs on 6/3/25."

Also Read | Bulandshahr: Woman Gatecrashes Girlfriend's Engagement Ceremony Claiming Live-In Relationship, Same-Sex 'Love Story' Twist Leads to Cancellation of Wedding.

https://x.com/Uppolice/status/1897515494502015234

"The arrest operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of the district Kaushambi. As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the German-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan based ISI operatives," the post added on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Winter Abode of River Ganga in Mukhwa During Uttarakhand Visit (Watch Video).

During the arrest, UP STF recovered explosives and illegal arms from Masih, including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, a foreign-made Norinco M-54 Tokarev pistol (U.S.S.R.) of 7.62 mm caliber, 13 cartridges of 7.62x25 mm foreign make, and white-coloured explosive powder. Additionally, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address and a mobile phone without a SIM card were recovered.

As per police records, Masih had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said that the apprehended Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lajar Masih is a key associate of Germany-based BKI operative Swaran Singh and was in direct contact with Pakistan's ISI.

The DGP added that Masih is wanted in multiple criminal cases in Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)