Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): As part of the preparations for the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a 30-member advance team of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) reached Badrinath Dham on Monday to oversee and begin restoration and infrastructural arrangements ahead of the annual pilgrimage, said an official statement.

The move follows the recent visit by BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, who reached Badrinath Dham on March 27 to inspect the preparedness for the Yatra. Acting on his directives, the advance team, led by the Temple Committee's Junior Engineer Girish Rawat, departed from Nrisinha Temple in Joshimath earlier in the day and arrived at Badrinath Dham by afternoon.

In the press release issued, BKTC media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur said that the advance team of the temple committee will carry out repair work including beautification work, electricity, drinking water, communication system, cleanliness in Badrinath Dham, rest houses, offices, various worship counters, darshan line, reception office, around the temple premises, beautification work, and cleanliness.

The advance team left for Badrinath Dham from Nrisinha Temple Joshimath this morning and reached Badrinath Dham in the afternoon. Soon after 10th April, the advance team of BKTC will depart for Kedarnath Dham from Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath.

The weather is clear in Badrinath Dham, although snow can still be seen in some places and on the nearby hills.

It is worth mentioning that the doors of Badrinath Dham are opening on 4th May. The state government is preparing for the Chardham Yatra before the Yatra, while preparations are being made continuously at the BKTC level for the Yatra.

After Badrinath, now after 10th April, the advance team of the temple committee will also depart for Kedarnath. (ANI)

