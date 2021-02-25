Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) member on Thursday resigned from a commission formed by the Yogi Adityanath government for farmers' welfare, saying he was upset over the Centre's three new agri laws.

Dharmendar Malik, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Krishak Samriddhi Aayog, also alleged that the commission failed to hold a single meeting in the last three-and half-years.

The state government had constituted the commission in 2017 with an objective to double farmers' income by 2022.

In a press release, Malik, who is also BKU's media incharge, said farmers have been agitating against the three agriculture laws demanding that they be withdrawn, but the central government has "failed to find a solution".

The commission has not yet given any suggestion to the central government for the welfare of farmers, he claimed.

Malik said he has sent his resignation letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

