India News | Black Day on Emergency Anniversary, Yoga Day, Balidan Divas, BJP Has Tasks Lined Up for Workers

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has tasks lined up for its leaders to take on the opposition, celebrate its own achievements and to commemorate the work done by its icon and ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to 20 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred During Indo-Sino Face-Off in Galwan Valley, Says 'I Bow to Exemplary Courage & Supreme Sacrifice'.

Not letting leaders remain in want of party work in the coronavirus pandemic, the party will observe June 25 as "black day" over declaration of Emergency in 1975 and celebrate International Yoga day on June 21. The party has also decided to publicise both the programmes widely on social media with hashtags.

In a communication sent out on June 16 by national general secretary Arun Singh to party leaders across the country, the central leadership has asked them to observe June 25 as "black day".

Also Read | Indian Railways Deploys 960 COVID Care Coaches in Delhi and 4 States Including UP to Fight Coronavirus, Doctors & Paramedics to Be Provided by State Governments.

"Every year, this day is observed as a black day in the history of Indian democracy as on this day in 1975, Emergency was declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a result of which human rights were suppressed, press censorship was imposed, millions of political workers were put behind bars and democracy was murdered," reads the communication.

The circular issued also asked BJP leaders to take an oath to uphold the principles of democracy by remembering Jai Prakash Narayan and his thoughts and his struggle. The party has decided to organise seminars and symposiums through video conferencing from June 25 to June 27.

The leaders have been asked to upload the photographs of the programme on social media with hashtag #darkdaysofemergency.

The party has also directed the leaders to celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21.

"This year entire world is under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic so we can undertake programmes in accordance with social distancing and other guidelines," the communication said.

The leaders and workers can do yoga in their respective places and publicise it through social media. If yoga is performed in groups, the number of participants should not exceed 20, the communication said.

"The workers will have to share their yoga videos on Aarogya Setu app, AYUSH ministry and social media platforms. AYUSH ministry is organising a competition in yoga. You can also participate and upload your three-minute video on #mylifemyyoga," says the communication.

BJP has also instructed party workers to organise virtual symposiums and seminars at the mandal level celebrating Syama Prasad Mookerjee's thoughts and contribution to the nation-building and supreme sacrifice for the country. He died on June 23, 1953 after getting detained for entering Jammu and Kashmir without permit protesting against the policy of the state government.

The fourth big event that party would like workers to contribute is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat which is scheduled to be broadcast on June 28.

"Millions of people of the country are deeply connected with most popular radio program Mann ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All public representatives, office bearers and workers should come together and listen to this programme and details be sent to central office," the communication said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)