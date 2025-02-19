Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has warned that "black sheep" in the police force are not going to be tolerated.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, DGP Yadav said, "The police authorities in Punjab are undertaking an exercise to identify instances where police officers have been booked into FIRs, or there are allegations of misconduct against them. Seeing the evidence, action is being taken.

He said, "So far, there have been 52 dismissals of police officers, from constables to inspectors, for being involved in corrupt practices. "

The officer pledged that the Punjab Police is committed to rendering citizen-friendly police services.

"The black sheep in the police force are not going to be tolerated. Punjab Police remains committed to delivering citizen-friendly police services to the people through online platforms using our SAANJH platform. We are following the model of Delhi Police for e-FIRs in motor vehicle thefts, where the complainants can either go to the SAANJH centre or open the web portal and submit a complaint, which will be pushed onto the e-police station," he said.

Meanwhile, in an intelligence-based operation, CI Amritsar apprehended Harmandeep Singh from Village Mahal, Amritsar, and recovered 10 Kilograms of heroin, DGP Yadav said.

"The arrested accused was constantly in touch with Pakistan-based smuggler Chacha Bawa, who sent heroin via drones in the Attari sector for further distribution," DGP Yadav said in a social media post

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered & further investigation is underway to identify other associates, the officer added. (ANI)

