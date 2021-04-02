Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed and another injured in a blast in an inverter battery at a shop in the Nadepar area of neighbouring Siddharthnagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, killing 29-year-old shopkeeper Rajman Prasad and leaving 45-year-old Virendra Gupta injured.

Prima facie, it appears that an inverter battery exploded, SP Ram Abhilash Tripathi said, adding that things will become clear after investigation.

According to the locals, the impact of the blast was such that one of the shop walls collapsed and its shutter flew to a distance of around 15 feet, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)