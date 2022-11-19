Udaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad has recovered bomb material and explosives from the house of Ankit Suwalka, who had allegedly supplied apparatus for the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track here recently, officials said on Saturday.

Sixty four detonators, cartridges, fuse wires and other material were recovered. The samples have been sent to forensic science laboratory, they said.

Also Read | Delhi-Style Murder in West Bengal: Mother-Son Duo Kill Man, Cut His Body in 5 Pieces in South 24 Parganas; Confess to Crime After Being Arrested.

The ATS had on Thursday arrested Suwalka for supplying material and two others named Dhulchand and Prakash Meena for allegedly carrying out the blast. A minor, who was part of the activity, was detained.

Besides, Suwalka's father Bihari Lal was also apprehended. The father and son are in four-day police custody.

Also Read | ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against PFI Leader Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet Before Delhi Court for Terror Related Activities.

Saturday's search was carried out based on the information provided by Suwalka during interrogation, the officials said.

According to police, Bihari Lal and Suwalka were known for supplying explosives to local people and this prompted the main accused Dhulchand to approach them.

The explosion occurred at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the North Western Railway's Ajmer division here late last Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)