New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Wazipur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)