New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The family members of Delhi's Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta were overcome with emotions and expressed gratitude to the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rekha Gupta will be Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

Her mother-in-law Meera Gupta told ANI, "Blessings to her, may she grow like this and serve the people and society."

Her sister-in-law told ANI, "The family is very happy with her win."

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

CM-elect Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, told ANI, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and the entire party leadership for expressing their faith in Rekha ji."

As the news broke, the supporters of the Rekha Gupta started to celebrate.

After Rekha Gupta was elected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party leader on Wednesday, she expressed her gratitude to the party.

Speaking to media persons, she said, "I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you."

In a post on X, Gupta said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights."

Meanwhile, celebrations started outside Gupta's residence after the declaration.

Rekha Gupta has been elected from Shalimar Bagh constituency and will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)