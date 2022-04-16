New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): After a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, while condemning the incident, said that the bloodshed needs to stop and this type of politics only spoils the well-being of democracy.

"This is 'Khoon kharabi' politics, and it should stop. There should be no bloodshed. Any matter can be discussed but violence and murders are unacceptable, it's the biggest crime," said Mollah.

Also Read | Delhi: School Asks Parents Not Send Children on Monday After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19.

He also emphasised the importance of peace for the overall social well-being and said,"'Khoon ka badla' should be stopped. This type of violence spoils the social and democratic well-being of the country. The exchange of bloodshed and murders should be stopped."

Popular Front of India worker, Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday. He was attacked while he was on a bike along with his father. Later, PFI accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of the murder.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Writes to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Says ‘Decisions Reflect Effective Leadership’.

Investigation is on in this connection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)