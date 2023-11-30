Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): Hours after Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran announced that he would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court ruling, cancelling his reappointment, the state vice president of Kerala Students Union, Muhammad Shammas, said the apex court order and the VC's endorsement of the same has dealt a blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan government and its 'arrogance'.

He added that the development also serves as a stern warning to the LDF government against making 'misguided' appointments.

Coming down hard on those who he claimed were responsible for the VC's controversial reappointment, including state Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Shammas said they were unfit to remain in their positions and should step down "if they have any self-respect".

Earlier, on Thursday, Ravindran went on record to acknowledge the verdict, calling it a conclusive judgment that should be accepted.

He added that his resignation, in light of the order, had become irrelevant.

Sharing his future plans, Ravindran said he is set to assume his role as a permanent professor of History at Jamia Millia University in the national capital.

On the circumstances surrounding his re-appointment, Ravindran clarified that the process was set in motion without him seeking an extension and "appeared to be free from errors".

He pointed out that many vice-chancellors in the country have had similar reappointments.

The first phase of his VC status concluded in 2021, with the letter of reappointment arriving on the same day.

Ravindran's decision not to contest the verdict marks the end of his tenure at Kannur University. (ANI)

