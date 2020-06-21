Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A security guard of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) died after falling into an open pipeline chamber at Yevai water purification plant at Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of Friday after the deceased Shivram Bhoir (54) reported for duty, an official said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 62 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 2,089: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

Bhoir was walking near the pipeline when he suddenly fell into an open chamber and died, he said.

Bhoir's body was found on Saturday afternoon, after his colleagues started looking for him.

Also Read | Delhi Revamps COVID-19 Strategy: Aggressive Testing and Contact-Tracing, Redrawing of Containment Zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)