India News | BMC to Provide 500 Ventilators, Oxygen Beds in Every Ward: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be providing over 500 ventilators and oxygen beds in every ward of Mumbai, said City Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday.

"Even before COVID-19, our hospitals were burdened and with the arrival of monsoon, we are focusing to provide better healthcare facilities, especially in Mumbai. However, we will be giving more than 500 ventilators and oxygen beds in every ward," Pednekar told ANI.

On being asked about the complete utility of the existing facilities during COVID-19, she said, "There is a communication gap between doctors and the people as only a limited number of people can connect with these doctors via a telephonic helpline."

"Whenever the doubling rate decreases in the state, it becomes the matter of concern for us," she said as Maharashtra accounts for the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

With nearly 3,500 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday, confirmed the State Health officials.As per the health officials, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,01,141 in the state, while 127 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

