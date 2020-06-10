India News | BMS Holds Protest Against Centre's Privatisation Drive

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) RSS-affiliated trade union BMS on Wednesday held a nationwide protest against the Centre's plan to privatise public sector undertakings (PSUs) and asked the government to reconsider its policies.

Dharnas and demonstrations were held throughout the country while following social distancing norms, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said in a statement.

The one-day agitation witnessed good response from members in various sectors like ports, mining, steel, railways and defence, aviation, telecom and power, it added.

"The BMS-affiliated PSU unions launched a nationwide agitation...under the banner 'Save Public Sector, Save India'.

"The PSU coordination committee of BMS demands the government of India to relook into their policies and initiate a social dialogue immediately. More than 600 memorandums have (been) sent to Prime Minister...from different places," it said.

Announcing the nationwide protest last week, BMS had said the government is trying to justify the privatisation of PSUs as it needs money but it has no moral right to sell national assets.

BMS General Secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay had said the union will fight the government's "anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions."

