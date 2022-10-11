Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI): The first governor's board for the newly formed University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has been constituted and approved by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

The board comprises Prof. S.Sadagopan, Founder and Former Director, of IIT Bengaluru and entrepreneur BV Jagadish who is also a former student of the institution among other members.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Lord Hanuman Gets Notice From Railways in Dhanbad, Asked To Remove Temple Within 10 Days.

Minister for Higher Education, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated on Tuesday, that the appointment of a board of members has been approved by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

Maithili Ramesh (Co-founder and CEO, NextWealth), Y.Narahari (Director, Brain Research Centre, IISC) Professor B Basavarajappa (Registrar, IIT Dharwad), Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha), Air Vice- Marshal B Narendra Kumar who is also the former student of the institution, are the other members of the board, informed Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

He further added that the term of their membership is for 3 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)