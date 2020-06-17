India News | Boat Artisans Suffer Hardship in Kanpur Amid COVID-19

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat of Kanpur face hardship as the customers are not turning up to buy boats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are suffering huge losses as the customers are not turning up to buy the boats," said Pradeep Kumar Nishad, a boat maker in Kanpur adding that "nearly 80-90 families are dependent on this business."

"Everything was under lockdown for over 2 months and now monsoon season has arrived. We are highly affected with Coronavirus and are not able to get a good quality of material to build boats," he added.

These artisans are famous for supplying boats across the country. "It takes nearly three days to build a boat and cost Rs 7,000 but we sell it for Rs 8,000," Rakesh Kumar Nishad, another boat builder said. (ANI)

