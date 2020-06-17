Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Boat Artisans Suffer Hardship in Kanpur Amid COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 10:42 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Boat Artisans Suffer Hardship in Kanpur Amid COVID-19

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Boat artisans in Sarsaiya Ghat of Kanpur face hardship as the customers are not turning up to buy boats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are suffering huge losses as the customers are not turning up to buy the boats," said Pradeep Kumar Nishad, a boat maker in Kanpur adding that "nearly 80-90 families are dependent on this business."

Also Read | Sensex in Red, Markets Remain Volatile Amid Weak Asian Cues And India-China Face-off in Ladakh.

"Everything was under lockdown for over 2 months and now monsoon season has arrived. We are highly affected with Coronavirus and are not able to get a good quality of material to build boats," he added.

These artisans are famous for supplying boats across the country. "It takes nearly three days to build a boat and cost Rs 7,000 but we sell it for Rs 8,000," Rakesh Kumar Nishad, another boat builder said. (ANI)

Also Read | India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Solatium of Rs 20 Lakh for Martyred Indian Soldier K Palani's Family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement