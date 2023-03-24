District Magistrate and Collector Annam Mallikharjuna(on left) and GVMC Commissioner P Rajababu (on right) in Visakhapatnam(Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): District Magistrate and Collector Annam Mallikharjuna and GVMC Commissioner P Rajababu of Visakhapatnam inaugurated a Boat Riding and Kite Festival as part of the G-20 Summit Awareness program here on Thursday.

The District Magistrate and Collector launched the boat riding and kite festivals at Ramakrishna Beach as part of various programs to create awareness about the G-20 summit to be held from March 28-30 at Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | Agra: Drunk Headmaster Molests, Assaults Girls, Suspended Twice in One Year.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Rajababu was also present at the event.

Earlier on March 23, Vizag people witnessed an exhilarating boat race of skilled fishermen from Ramakrishna Beach to Sagar Nagar Beach.

Also Read | BJP Using Defamation Route To Target Opposition Leaders, Says CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury.

GVMC Commissioner P Rajababu told ANI that, India is hosting the G-20 presidency. Visakhapatnam city going to witness the G-20 summit on the 28 and 29 of March. GVMC conducted boat racing and a Kite festival as part of the G-20 summit. Our intention is to create awareness and participation of people in G20 activities.

District Collector Dr A Mallikharjuna, GVMC Commissioner P. Rajababu, DCP Sumit Sunil Garud, GVMC officers Sanyasi Naidu, Srinivasa Rao, ACP Murthy and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Navy helicopter G-20 participated in the event with a flag on the beach and cheered the people.

Earlier on March 14, District Magistrate and Collector A Mallikharjuna during a press meeting at the AU convention hall said, "Another prestigious conference G-20 is being organized in Vishakhapatnam from March 28th to 30th of this month. Representatives from around 40 countries will participate in the G-20 summit. Every delegate coming from abroad will be welcomed at the Visakha airport according to our traditions. On the 28th there will be a panel discussion and a gala dinner will be arranged for the guests on the same night." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)