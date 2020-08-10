Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it helped 15 fishermen on-board two boats reach the shore safely after their vessels stopped working mid-sea off Gujarat's Jakhau coast.

During routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard Ship 'Samudra Pavak' got a call that fishing boat 'Harshad' with eight crew members had experienced engine breakdown when it was 36 nautical miles south west off Jakhau in Kutch district, an ICG release said.

Since the engine failed to start and sea conditions were rough, the boat was taken under tow, during which time another fishing boat 'Al Labbek', with seven crew, contacted the ICG ship for assistance.

Al Labbek's propeller got entangled with a fishing net when the boat was 26 nautical miles away from the Jakhau coast, the release said.

Both the Gujarat-registered boats were towed towards safety, and then handed over to another boat mid-sea for further towing till Jhakau harbour, it added.

