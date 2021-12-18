Patna (Bihar) [India], December 18 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Patna on Friday sentenced three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists to life imprisonment and jailed five others for ten years in connection with a blast at the Bodhgaya temple complex in 2018.

According to the official release, the eight JMB terrorists were convicted on December 10, 2021.

"Paigambar Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin have been awarded life imprisonment, while Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim, Mustafizur Rahman and Arif Hussain have been awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment," it said.

The case was registered on February 3, 2018, pertaining to the planting of three IEDs in and around the premises of the Bodhgaya temple complex.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed against three accused on September 27, 2018, and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on January 28, 2019, against the remaining six accused persons.

It further said that further trial against one remaining charge-sheeted accused continues. (ANI)

