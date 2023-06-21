Sultanpur (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Bodies of two undertrial inmates lodged at the Sulantanpur district prison were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Barma identified them as Vijay Pasi and Manoj Raidas of Amethi district.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

He said they were lodged in the district prison on May 30 based on court orders in a murder case. Their bodies were found in the afternoon, Barma said.

Police said the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

According to jail officials, no suicide note was recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)