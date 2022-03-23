New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The bodies of a father and a daughter were found in mysterious circumstances in the Holambi Kalan area of the North-West district of Delhi. The daughter was found dead on the bed while the father was hanging on a noose.

The daughter had been suffering from mental and physical illness for a long time. The father died by suicide after allegedly killing his daughter, the police said.

The police further said that the exact reason for their death can be ascertained only after postmortem.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

