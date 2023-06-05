Mumbai, June 5 (PTI) The bodies of a 22-year-old man and his 55-year-old mother were found inside their flat in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Prima facie, the man might have killed his mother before hanging himself, an official said, adding that police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot.

The man, identified as Abhishek Tawde, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall, while his mother's body was found in the bedroom of the flat located on the second floor of a housing society in Kannamwar Nagar area.

As per preliminary information, Abhishek was jobless while his mother was working as a compounder.

"On Sunday night when Abhishek's father knocked the door of the flat, he didn't get any response. He informed the local police. After reaching the spot, policemen and Fire Brigade personnel broke open the door of the flat which was locked from the inside," the official said.

He said the exact cause of the death will be known once the postmortem report is received.

Based on the primary information, we have registered two separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) and investigating, the official added.

