Hapur (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Police here lodged a murder case after an incident of dumping a body on a road in the district was caught on tape.

Police said on the basis of the identity card and mobile phone found from the pocket of the dead, he has been identified as Trilok Singh, a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony at Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

The dead was the son of a retired Delhi police inspector, police said.

He told police that Trilok along with his friends Pawan Pal, Deepak and Sajid had left for Gadganga on two bikes around 5.30 pm on November 18.

Police said Trilok and Deepak were riding the same bike.

Trilok's body has been found but Deepak's whereabouts are not known at present.

Pawan and Sajid told over the phone that they had lost their way and reached Haridwar.

Police said the incident of throwing the body on the road has been captured in a CCTV camera. Simbhaoli police station incharge Yogendra Singh said they are investigating the matter from all possible aspects.

