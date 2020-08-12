Banda, Aug 12 (PTI) The body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Kayal village here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl had gone missing on Monday night, and the body was found on Tuesday morning in the Baberu police station area, they said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case of suicide registered, the police said.

The matter is under investigation, they added.

