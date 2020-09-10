New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her home at a labour camp in Bakkarwala in Outer Delhi's Mundka on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shabila Khatoon, they said.

The woman was strangled, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim's husband, Majid (21), is absconding.

During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that her husband suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

