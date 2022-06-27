Bankura (WB), Jun 27 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Bankura district on Monday, police said.

The BJP claimed that Sahadeb Khan, the deceased, was its member and he was killed allegedly by TMC supporters, a charge rubbished by the state's ruling party.

Khan's body was found hanging from a tree near Patharchati Kabarsthan in Kotulpur police station area in the morning, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari told reporters.

A post-mortem, conducted at the Bishnupur Hospital, was videographed and senior officers supervised it, he said.

"While the detailed post-mortem report is awaited, we have collected an interim report, which clearly indicates that the cause of death is due to the effect of asphyxia in case of hanging, and anti-mortem and suicidal in nature," the officer said.

"We have initiated a proper inquiry into the matter. The place has been examined and circumstantial evidence has also been collected," he added.

Khan, who was an ice cream seller, was reportedly suffering from depression for the last few days, Tiwari said.

"The allegations of murder remain unsubstantiated. We ask everyone to not spread misinformation on social media," he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

Alleging that Khan was murdered, BJP supporters led by the party's Bankura MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana blocked a road.

