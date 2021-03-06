New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old civil defense staffer, bearing multiple gunshot injuries, was found in north Delhi's Bawana on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shashi Kadyan, a resident of Katewara village in Bawana, they said.

Kadyan's body was found lying near Jogi Wada Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of personal enmity, the DCP said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Bawana police station and the body was sent for postmortem, police said.

An investigation was underway and police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)