India News | Body of COVID-19 Positive Man Found Inside Car His in West Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive a couple of days back, was found inside his car in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Moti Nagar. He owned a motor mechanic shop in Jwalaheri area, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,877 New Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 49,979, Death Toll Mounts to 1,969.

Police received information at 3.25 pm about the body inside the car which was parked near Jhulelal Mandir foot over bridge in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the car was locked and the AC was on, the officer said.

Also Read | Manipur HC Restrains Assembly Speaker From Issuing Order on Disqualification Cases of 7 Congress Rebel MLAs Till Tomorrow.

It is suspected that the man died due to a a cardiac arrest, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)