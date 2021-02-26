Budaun (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old farmer was found with gunshot injury in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Friday, police said.

The farmer, Avnaish Kumar, had gone to his field in Behti village on Thursday night and he was found lying dead in the morning, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said a First Information Report (FIR) is being registered.

Police are investigating the matter, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

