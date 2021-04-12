Bahraich (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a 13-year-old girl was found near a pond in Baundi police station area here, police said on Sunday.

A tractor driver has been arrested for abducting and killing the girl, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said the body was found on Saturday.

The accused used to drive the tractor of the victim's father. On the day of the incident, he had offered a lift to the girl, she said.

The officer said a case under sections of IPC and POCSO has been registered against the accused.

