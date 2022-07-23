Muzaffarnagar, Jul 23 (PTI) A man undertaking the Kanwar pilgrimage was on Saturday found hanging from a tree by the Delhi-Haridwar highway in Bijopur village here with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, the police said.

Mohit, 35, was on his way to the Shiva temple in Pura after fetching water from the Ganga river in Haridwar, they said.

SHO Ashutosh Kumar said Mohit's body was found hanging from a tree and it has been sent for post-mortem.

According to the police Mohit was under mental stress since his wife had left him to live with her parents.

