New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man with injury marks was found in a field in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nizamuddin, a resident of Mahavir Vihar in Kanjhawala, they added.

The body was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, a senior police official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

