Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) Oct 12 (PTI) The body of an 18-year-old woman, who was reported missing on Friday, was found in a sugarcane field here on Sunday evening, police said.

The body was found in Kheri village under Pasagawan police limits, the police said on Monday.

The woman's family had filed a missing person's complaint on Friday and a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, they said.

The woman's body was recovered from a sugarcane field after a massive search operation was carried out by the police, said Superintendent of Police, Kheri, Vijay Dhull.

Forensic experts and crime branch police are gathering evidence in the case, he said.

Dhull said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further action will be taken on the basis of its report.

