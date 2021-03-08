New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A highly decomposed body of a new born baby was recovered near the National Media Centre in central Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The Parliament Street police station received information that the body of a baby had been found behind the National Media Centre, they said.

The baby boy was found buried in the sand. There was a clip attached to the umbilical cord, a senior police officer said.

The body was highly decomposed with maggots in most parts of the body, the officer said.

An FIR under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is being conducted to identify the baby and circumstances leading to his death, police added.

