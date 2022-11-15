Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) The body of a non-local person was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, police said.

Prima facie evidence suggests that the death to be unnatural, they said.

"One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death," Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

The police said inquest proceedings have been started under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The body has been sent for post mortem and the public requested to inform Soura police station for help in identifying the deceased, the police said.

