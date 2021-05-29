Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The body of a Pakistani national, who succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital here, was handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the Border Security Force at a flag meeting along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, officials said.

Syed Raja Aasim (27), a resident of Danga in Lahore, suffered multiple bullet injuries when the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire after he ignored repeated warnings. He was trying to sneak into the Indian side from the Border Outpost area of Ban Glad in the Samba sector on May 18, they said. "The Pakistani national succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu,” an official said.

He said after postmortem, Aasim's body was handed over to police and taken to Samba for completion of formalities.

The BSF established contact with Pakistani Rangers and a flag meeting was scheduled at an area under the Border Outpost Ban Glad, where the body was handed over to them so that his relatives could perform his last rites, the officials said.

They said nothing objectionable was found about Aasim.

After being administered first aid by the BSF, he was immediately taken to the civil hospital and later, referred to the GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said. He was the second Pakistani intruder to be killed by the BSF along the International Border in the Samba sector this month as an infiltrator was shot dead on May 5.

