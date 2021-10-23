Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) The body of a 28-year old fisherman, found days ago by Sri Lankan authorities, was on Saturday handed over by authorities to his family in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Law, S Ragupathy placed a wreath over the body of the Kottaipattinam based fisherman R Rajkiran in Pudukottai district.

Fishermen and the local people paid homage.

Also, the Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, solatium ordered by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to the bereaved family.

On October 18, three fishermen from Kottaipattinam had ventured for fishing and a Sri Lankan Naval vessel had rammed into their boat. Subsequently, Rajkiran, who was one of the three fishermen on that vessel 'went missing' and his body was found later by Lankan naval authorities while two others were brought under their custody.

