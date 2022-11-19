Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, a police official said.

The man's body was found near the railway track at Ghagwal around 12.30 pm, the official said.

The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu for post mortem and identification, he added.

