Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) The body of a young woman in a plastic bag was found in a canal at a village in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The woman, believed to be 22-25 years old, could not be identified. Some dogs pulled the bag but the body was intact, the police said. The canal runs alongside an agricultural land.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation has begun, they said.

