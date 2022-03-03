New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Boeing will feature its range of advanced defence capabilities for India at DefExpo 2022 being held later this year.

It will include the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III, F-15EX, P-8I, AH-64E Apache, and the CH-47F Chinook.

DefExpo-2022 is Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval, and homeland security systems which will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities and includes participation from the world's top defence manufacturing companies.

This 12th edition is being held in the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar from March 10-14 this year and the Defence Ministry said that it is the "biggest ever so far."

At the DefExpo-2022, Boeing will outline its investments in services infrastructure, building of local capabilities, workforce training and partnerships in India that are aimed at ensuring the Indian armed forces are always mission-ready, and operate their assets at peak condition.

Boeing's exhibit at Hall 8, U.S. Pavilion, Stall 8R.28 28 with the theme 'Digitally Advanced. Simply and Efficiently Produced. Intelligently Supported' will display advanced defence capabilities on offer to the Indian armed forces, highlight partnerships on existing defence programs with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, and share details about the strategic investments the company has made in India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.

"India is at the front and centre of significant opportunities for Boeing with our proven portfolio of products and services, offering unmatched operational capabilities to India's defence forces across the entire mission spectrum and through their product lifecycle," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India in an official statement.

"We are confident about the long-term growth potential of India's defence sector and are committed to supporting and enabling its progress," he added.

As per an official statement from Boeing, during DefExpo, they will showcase the advanced multi-role capabilities of the F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III as the best choice to meet the Indian Navy's carrier-borne fighter jet requirement.

"Visitors will be able to experience virtually, flying the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III on a simulator, and learn more about its ability to conduct a wide range of missions, carrier-based aviation, and superior capabilities. The company will also be highlighting its portfolio of products and services that can help India meet their current and future requirements for national security, including the F-15EX, P-8I, CH-47F (I) Chinook, AH-64E Apache, KC-46, and growth in training, sustainment, and performance-based logistics solutions," it read. (ANI)

