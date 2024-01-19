Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Boeing India team is working on a set of initiatives to promote innovation, safety, and sustainable development for India's aviation sector.

Engaging with airline customers in the region, regulatory bodies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), alongside the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aviation startups, Boeing conducted strategic programmes including the Air Cargo Symposium, Pilot Roundtable, and Executive Development Programmes. These initiatives were steered by Boeing's Global Strategic Initiatives team in India. "Through a comprehensive set of strategic initiatives, we aim to foster innovation, safety, and sustainable development for India's rapidly growing aviation sector. These initiatives are part of our commitment to India, and we are proud to support India's vision to be a leader in the global aviation industry," said Ryan Weir, vice president of commercial sales and marketing for India at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.India holds a position of strategic significance for Boeing, being one of the three key regions actively supported by the Global Strategic Initiatives team. Noteworthy programs led by the team in India include:

India Air Cargo Symposium: Focused on the air cargo market, fostering industry dialogues on growth drivers, opportunities, and industry challenges, providing valuable perspectives to shape strategic decisions.

India Pilot Roundtable: A dedicated platform for India's pilot community to engage with Boeing's expert panel, emphasising industry-leading best practices in commercial aviation with a key focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation.

Executive Development Programmes: A series of collaborations with elite institutions, tailored for airline customers, industry stakeholders and government agencies across the region.Sustainability Workshop: Workshop with our customers and industry stakeholders on India adopting CORSIA and prioritising Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for decarbonisation. (ANI)

