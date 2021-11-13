New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): With an aim to take mainstream banking services to the people, the Bank of India has been conducting "Customer Outreach Programme"through its branches across the country to include more and more people in the mainstream banking and offer them banking services of their choice.

One first such programme was conducted at Srinagar on October 6, 2021.

According to the official release, BOI conducted another 'Customer Outreach Programme" at its National Banking Group, New Delhi on November 11 with an attendance of over 100 customers including new and existing customers from all the branches across the New Delhi Zone.

The programme was inaugurated by Managing Director and CEO Atanu Kumar Das by opening New 116 BCs outlets at various locations in Ladakh, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Das highlighted various initiatives taken by the bank under RAM (Retail, Agri and MSME) in recent times for the benefit of its customers.

He informed that the bank has recently slashed ROI for home loans and vehicle loans and has posted a net profit of 1,050.98 crores for the quarter of September 2021 marking a rise of 99.89 per cent.

He said, "BOI is committed fully to the economic revival process."

He further added that BOI is at the forefront of successfully implementing all the government-sponsored schemes viz. MSME, Mudra, Stand-up, Start-up, PM SVANidhi schemes.

Bank has achieved 33 per cent PMSBY enrolments in PMJDY against DFS Targets 30 per cent for Q2FY21-22 and has won the "APY Annual Award (2020-21)" for overall performance for achieving 'per APY' target. The bank is implementing an E-PLATFORM solution for Straight through the process of major Banking products.

Das also distributed sanction letters to the beneficiary customers of various banking products viz. Housing Loan, Vehicle Loan, Stand up and Startup, MSME and PM SVANidhi schemes to the tune of '300cr.

It is noteworthy that during the month-long "customer outreach programmes", the Bank of India has sanctioned '5000 cr and disbursed more than 4000 cr in the RAM segment alone. Another 8500 cr disbursal was done in corporate segments.

Bank intends to enrol 1500 BCs in these states during this quarter. Field General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Zonal Manager, New Delhi Zone Ajay Kumar Panth, other senior officers and respective branch heads along with customers were present during the programme. (ANI)

