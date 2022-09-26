New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday got interim bail from the Patiala House Court. She appeared before the court following a summon in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering Enforcement Directorate (ED) case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik while issuing notice to the ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition, granted interim bail to her on a Rs 50,000 bail bond till the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is October 22, 2021.

Earlier, the court issued a summon to the actor to appear before it physically on September 26, 2022.

On August 17, 2022, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The predecessor judge Judge Praveen Singh on the last date, after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the newly made accused Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it on September 26, 2022.

The Court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED.

The ED's earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused but mentioned the details of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

According to ED's earlier chargesheet, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi the actresses got top models of BMW cars, expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

The ED chargesheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

"According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukash Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

Statements of Nora Fatehi were recorded under section 50 of PMLA, 2002 on September 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021, wherein she stated that she got a booking for a charity event and during the event, she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose (wife of Chandrashekhar).

Nora further stated that Leena Paulose had called her husband and put the phone on the speaker where he thanked her and said that they were her fans. She then announced that they would gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity. (ANI)

