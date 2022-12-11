Tarn taran (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): The team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) on Sunday arrived to inspect the Sarhali Kalan police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran, where a low-intensity blast took place on Saturday.

Sarhali police station SHO Parkash Singh was removed and Sukhbir Singh was appointed as the new SHO of the Sarhali Kalan police station.

A low-intensity blast was reported at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab on Saturday, which the police said was a Rocket Propelled Granade (RPG) attack. It also said that they have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) Parkash Singh has been removed from Sarhali Kalan police station and was replaced by Sukhbir Singh.

Following the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrived at the Sarhali Kalan police station in Tarn Taran on Saturday evening as the officials had suspected for "terror link" in the incident.

Earlier in the day on December 10, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan while talking to the reporters, said that some of the suspects have been questioned in the investigation.

However, later in the day, the Khalistani Militant outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the attack.

After taking the stock of the situation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "An RPG has hit the Police Subidha Centre. An FIR under UAPA has been registered."

"The forensic team has also arrived at the spot. We are connecting all loose ends to reconstruct what happened," he added.

He said that there is a clear indication of a strategy of foreign elements to bleed India through thousand cuts.

"We'll investigate SFJ's claim. We'll investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch within Europe, North America and their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon," he said.

He also appealed to the common people to not be afraid and cooperate with the police to nab the accused. "We will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab, the police stations, and all installations," said the DGP. (ANI)

