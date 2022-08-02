Banihal/Jammu, Aug 2 (PTI) A bomb was hurled at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Tuesday, police sources said.

No casualties have been reported in the explosion.

The crude bomb was hurled at the police post in Gool area at 5 am, the sources said, adding an alert has been sounded in the district.

