Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): A bomb squad has been ordered to check places of worship in the light of increasing incidents of attacks on them in Andhra Pradesh.

The squad, headed by Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, has checked places of worship in Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam.

"The police have taken the help of local village secretaries and volunteers to check churches and mosques in the vicinity. Checkings are being done at regular intervals after the recent incidents of attacks on temples in the state, the Ibrahimpatnam Police said.

This year, six temples have allegedly been vandalized by unidentified miscreants in Andhra Pradesh, including the burning of a chariot at the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the state's East Godavari district. (ANI)

